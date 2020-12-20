Comedian Jim Carey is retiring from his role as President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live, which he helmed for the first six episodes of the show’s 46th season.

Rachel Luna / Getty Images

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy’s highest call of duty,” Carrey wrote on Twitter, Saturday. “I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

Saturday Night Live has not revealed who could play Biden going forward, but Jason Sudeikis, Woody Harrelson, John Mulaney, and Kevin Nealon have played the former Vice President in the past.

Alec Baldwin, who has played Donald Trump throughout the last four years, recently retired his role on the series as well.

“I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!” Baldwin tweeted at the time. “It will be comforting when we have a President who doesn’t Tweet twice as much as I do … They’re gonna need an enormous shipment of tissues sent to Mar-a-Lago … On to my next wish. That everyone who voted in this election maintains that commitment and votes in the 2022 midterm elections. Let’s keep this going!!!”

