Jim Carrey says that he listened to The Weeknd's upcoming album, Dawn FM, last night with Abel himself and shared his thoughts on the project on Twitter, Monday. The Weeknd announced the project will be dropping on Friday, earlier today.

"I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night," Carrey tweeted. "It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony."

The Weeknd replied with a thank you: "Thank you for being a part of this. It’s kismet. Full circle."



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In a trailer for the project released on Monday, The Weeknd revealed that Carrey will have a feature on Dawn FM. Other features include Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, and Oneohtrix Point Never.

The Weeknd first revealed that he would be dropping a new album at the start of 2022, during a post on Instagram for New Year's. He admitted that he doesn't want to do a prolonged rollout process, instead preferring to drop the whole thing all at once.

The Weeknd's last full-length studio album, After Hours, was released back in March 2020.

Check out Jim Carrey's tweet below.

