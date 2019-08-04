We previously reported that the movie Sonic is currently undergoing a set of redesign following pleas and negative reactions from the public on the appearance of the fastpaced blue titular character. Indeed, the internet's negative reaction centered around the hedgehog's lengthy legs and overall strange allure which to fans completely differed from their childhood hero. As such, Jeff Howler, the movie's director, has spoken out to the hate by announcing the hedgehog's appearance would be completely redesigned. Indeed, the creative went onto affirming that both Paramount Pictures and Sega teams were adamant on delivering the best possible "Sonic" there can be. Hence, it was back to the drawing board for the movers and shakers behind the upcoming flick. A new 2020 release date was even given for the movie. And the latest development centers around Jim Carrey, who plays the character "Robotnik" in the upcoming film, and his thoughts on all the changes.

Carrey offered his opinion at the Television Critics Association's annual Summer Press Tour: "I don’t know quite how I feel about the audience being in on the creation of it while it’s happening. So we’ll have to see what that entails, because sometimes you find that the collective consciousness decides it wants something, and then when it gets it, it goes, ‘Okay. I just wanted it. I didn’t care about it. I just jumped on the bandwagon,’ or whatever. But I don’t know what’s going to happen." The movie is expected to release on Valentine's day 2020.

[Via]