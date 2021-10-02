Kim Kardashian is no stranger to breaking the internet with her bodacious booty pictures, but lately, the mother of four has been making waves for other reasons. Recently, it was announced that she would be hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live, on October 9th.

When the news was revealed, many rolled their eyes and found themselves wondering how a reality TV star could possibly entertain an at-home audience, as if she hasn’t made a career out of it for the last serval years.

Recently, TMZ caught up with former SNL cast member Jim Belushi to ask him if he has any advice for Kardashian ahead of her big gig, to which he responded, “when you’re walking through hell, just keep walking.”

When asked for clarification, the 67-year-old said, “it’s overwhelming, but just keep moving. They will lead you and take good care of you and you will be in good hands, they know what they’re doing.”

When asked if he would be watching the KKW Beauty mogul grace the small screen, Belushi responded, “I watch all the time.”

The comedian then continued to reassure Kardashian that “she’ll do great” and that she could expect the SNL team to “take great care” of her, even if she’s worried about her comedic timing.

“They will make her look good, that’s what they do,” Belushi concluded.

The SNL alum’s kind words of support are a far cry from the hateful reaction that Kardashian has gotten from other stars, such as Debra Messing.

“Why Kim Kardashian?” the Will & Grace star tweeted upon hearing the news. “I mean I know she’s a cultural icon but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show or album launch. Am I missing something?”

Joining the reality TV star as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live will be “You should be sad” singer, Halsey. Will you be tuning into Kardashian’s episode? Let us know in the comment section.

[Via]