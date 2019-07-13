Jiles Leaves No Survivors On "Nic Nacs"

Like clockwork, hip-hop routinely presents a new voice so commanding that it becomes a task to look away. Such is the case on the topic of Brockton, Massachusetts-bred emcee Jiles and the evidence lies in the rapper's second solo single to date: "Nic Nacs."

It is unanticipated aggression that colors "Nic Nacs" as Jiles brutally assaults the Ricky Felix-produced backdrop in both skill and delivery. It's hard to ignore the similarities between "Nic Nacs" and the early catalogs of the likes of ScHoolboy Q. As Q announced that such selections no longer serve his current lifestyle, it's no stretch to take an early bet and place Jiles as a torchbearer of grimy street chronicles, reverting to a purpose rooted not in glorification, but rather pure narration.

He'll get to put this theory to the test as his first full-length drop is due at the end of the month. Until then, get well acquainted with "Nic Nacs."

Quotable Lyrics

Crabs in a bucket

I sprinkle some Old Bay

She ride me like Bronco

Her nickname is OJ



