Jiles Leaves No Survivors On "Nic Nacs"

Milca P.
July 13, 2019 19:54
Nic Nacs
Jiles

Jiles issues "Nic Nacs."


Like clockwork, hip-hop routinely presents a new voice so commanding that it becomes a task to look away. Such is the case on the topic of Brockton, Massachusetts-bred emcee Jiles and the evidence lies in the rapper's second solo single to date: "Nic Nacs."

It is unanticipated aggression that colors "Nic Nacs" as Jiles brutally assaults the Ricky Felix-produced backdrop in both skill and delivery. It's hard to ignore the similarities between "Nic Nacs" and the early catalogs of the likes of ScHoolboy Q. As Q announced that such selections no longer serve his current lifestyle, it's no stretch to take an early bet and place Jiles as a torchbearer of grimy street chronicles, reverting to a purpose rooted not in glorification, but rather pure narration.

He'll get to put this theory to the test as his first full-length drop is due at the end of the month. Until then, get well acquainted with "Nic Nacs."

Quotable Lyrics

Crabs in a bucket
I sprinkle some Old Bay
She ride me like Bronco
Her nickname is OJ

