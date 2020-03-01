For some reason, a lot of people get really heated over the mispronunciation of "GIF", which stands for Graphics Interchange Format. Even though the term only got added to our collective vocabulary not that long ago, everyone is expected to know how to properly pronounce it. However, the debate on whether "GIF" should be said with a "hard g" or a "soft g" appears to be ongoing. Now, the famous peanut butter brand Jif is weighing in to try to settle the matter.

Jif has teamed up with the GIF-making website, Giphy, to present their consumers with a limited edition jar. Since every cause and quirk has been designated with a holiday, on March 1, which is National Peanut Butter Lovers Day, Jif will release their new jar design that replaces their brand’s name with “Gif.” On these labels, it indicates "hard g pronunciation" where it usually reads "7g of protein" to drive home the mission of this campaign. It also has “animated looping images” written instead of “creamy peanut butter."

These snarky jars are already sold out on both Jif.com and Amazon.com, but if you're really keen on copping one, they're being resold on eBay for upwards of $65 USD (retail price is $10).