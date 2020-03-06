Lil Uzi Vert is a bit of a peculiar individual but a loveable one at that. It's just something we've all learned on the road to Eternal Atake. Earlier today, Uzi finally blessed us with the long-awaited project out the blue just a few hours ago and so far, it does not disappoint. Following its release, J.I.D hit Twitter to recount the time he met Lil Uzi Vert backstage at a concert. The Dreamville rapper shared a few crying emojis as he recollected Uzi singing his praises, and then his own.



Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

"I met Uzi at this festival last year and bruh was like J.I.D I fw ur music, I like how u think, I was like, same bro, u talented as fuck, he said I know, I wake up as lil UZI everyday, but I’m just telling you u nice," J.I.D tweeted, adding, "@LILUZIVERT fina play dis EA." Lil Uzi Vert ultimately retweeted this to his following.

Over the past week, Uzi's ramped up the campaign for Eternal Atake over the last few days. The rapper released the Backstreet Boys-sampled single, "That Way" on Sunday. In the last few days, he released a short film to accompany the album as well as the tracklist and cover art.

Have you listened to Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake yet? Sound off with your thoughts on the album in the comment section below.