Jidenna Runs Down His African Heritage On "Black Magic Hour"

Keenan Higgins
July 17, 2020 12:40
Jidenna drops a new single and video called "Black Magic Hour" in preparation of the release for his upcoming compilation & documentary "African On All Sides."


As a "classic man" that's always been about putting on for his African roots, GRAMMY-nominated singer/rapper Jidenna is back to make sure we know he's on that same energy still with the release of his new single and video "Black Magic Hour."

Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The traditional practice of African Voodoo heavily inspired both the visuals and track itself, with Jidenna seen floating with possessed eyeballs and even ndunga masks popping up as well. As FADER reports, the song will appear on Jidenna's upcoming compilation project titled African On All Sides under Bullish Recordings later this year, and will even include an accompanying documentary. It should be a good watch based off this creative music video!

Listen to "Black Magic Hour" by Jidenna below, along with peeping the official music video as well:

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m from the long line of chiefs, I was made in their image
Grandfather married seven wives in the village
Never sold a slave, and the British couldn’t kill him
And they called it “Black Magic” when they baffled by the physics
Smart n****s are the white mans villain
I rocked these linens ‘for Wakanda looked appealin’
The best you rappers do is do a show, pay a visit
While I’m out here livin’, I’m in Kenya makin’ shillings

