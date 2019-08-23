mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jidenna Releases "85 To Africa" Ft. GoldLink, Mr. Eazi & More

Aron A.
August 23, 2019 14:05
85 To Africa
Jidenna

Jidenna returns with his latest body of work.


The Classic Man himself has returned with his sophomore effort. After dropping a few singles such as "Zodi" ft. Mr Eazi, "Sufi Woman," and "Tribe," he's returned with his new project, 85 To Africa. The project consists of 11 tracks in total and throughout the project, Jidenna brings it back to his Nigeria roots. He delivers a more vibrant, afrobeat-centric production while enlisting some of the top talent from the Motherland. Fela Kuti's youngest son, Seun Kuti, joins Jidenna on the project along with the aforementioned Mr Eazi. He also enlists GoldLink and fellow label mates, St. Beauty as well as Mereba. 

1. Worth The Weight Ft. Seun Kuti
2. 85 To Africa
3. Babouche Ft. GoldLink
4. Tribe
5. Sou Sou
6. Zodi Ft. Mr. Eazi
7. Sufi Woman
8. Vaporiza
9. Pretty & Afraid
10. Jungle Fever
11. The Other Half Ft. St. Beauty & Mereba

Jidenna Seun Kuti GoldLink Mr Eazi St. beauty Mereba
