Jidenna Introduces You To The Set In "Tribe" Video

Jidenna shares new clip.

Just ahead of the August 23rd arrival of his 85 To Africa album, Jidenna has been coming in strong with the deliverables and after dropping off his "Sufi Woman" single, the Wondaland artist now drops off a music video to attach to his "Tribe" anthem.

In the new clip, we're taken on a POV journey that finds the viewer linking up with Jidenna as the festivities go down at his home with the whole crew in full effect. Scenes flash from uninhibited dance numbers to a passionate game of Dominoes.

When it gets here, 85 To Africa will serve as the follow up to Jidenna's The Chief full-length offering of 2017. While last year proved to be a quieter moment for the multifaceted artist, he's been making it up big time with his offerings this go around.