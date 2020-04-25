Jidenna Delivers "Feng Shui" From "Insecure" Soundtrack

In the late summer months of 2019 when we all were enjoying being outside, Jidenna released his album 85 to Africa. The 11-track effort was a labor of love for the "Classic Man" singer who had gone through a major life change after discovering that the owner of the rental property that he called home hadn't been paying the mortgage. In an instant, Jidenna was kicked out of his mansion, so he made a decision. "We had nowhere to come home," he said. "So we ended up going back to Africa."

Since the album's release, Jidenna has returned to the road as he toured the record, and since we're all now under lock and key for the time being as the quarantine rages on, Jidenna decided to share his first single since 85 to Africa. The song comes from the Insecure: Music From The HBO Original Series, Season 4 soundtrack and is an afrobeat-heavy groove that fans will enjoy. Give it a spin and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Talk down n*ggas call it luck

Rubberband baby want to f*ck

I een doing well, up and up

Caught 'em in a spell, f*ck you up