Jidenna Announces "85 To Africa" Project, Drops "Sufi Woman" Single

Early Friday morning, Jidenna surprised fans by releasing two new singles, "Tribe" and "Sufi Woman." We haven't heard much on the music front from the "Classic Man" artist since his 2017 debut album The Chief, but the pair of tracks he's shared with the world are delightful tastes of what to expect in the days to come.

Along with his singles, Jidenna has also announced that his forthcoming project titled 85 To Africa. The news came with an official trailer where Jidenna detailed what inspired his latest musical effort. "One fateful morning in the summer of 2017, Jidenna Mobisson found himself on the wrong end of the barrel of a gun," the caption for the video reads. "Armed with weapons and warrants, local police officers flooded the eight-bedroom mansion he and his team had been subletting in the suburbs of Atlanta. Unbeknownst to the world-renowned entertainer, the home’s owner had been grievously delinquent on mortgage payments and had lost the house in a foreclosure auction. Jidenna was being evicted."

"As movers dumped his possessions into boxes, the home’s new residents watched from the sidelines and smiled at his misfortune. Reflecting on the moment that would ultimately set the stage for his remarkable new album, 85 to Africa, he says that being unceremoniously booted from his home of three years 'felt like the story of being black in America. We’re living in this beautiful house by the lake, that cul-de-sac life. Everything is dandy, career’s going well, we’re paying the lease on time, we’re doing everything right and then, out of nowhere, at 6:00 a.m. in the morning, we’re displaced.'"

It continued, "His cul-de-sac dreams dashed and a tour looming on the horizon, Jidenna decided to hit the road and not return to the United States until the spirit moved him. 'We had nowhere to come home,' he says. 'So we ended up going back to Africa.'" You can check out "Tribe" here.

Quotable Lyrics

Sufi woman, read me Rumi 'til I fall asleep upon your bosom

Sufi woman, you're a lion but you walk around so unassuming



