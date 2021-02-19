Not only is J.I.D one of the game's most respected lyricists right now, but he also happens to be putting in work on the commercial level. Case in point, the Atlanta rapper recently secured a bountiful haul of gold and platinum plaques for himself and his collaborators, the likes of which will certainly line his walls in a trophy-like state.

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Footage of the grand unboxing was uploaded to his IG page, along with a heartfelt message of gratitude to his fans and supporters who helped him make it happen. "Ain’t nun on Nun," he captions. "Thankful for my team and my amazing ass fans.. love y’all." From the look of it, he recently brought home three gold plaques for "Never," the J. Cole-assisted "Off Deez," and "151 Rum," the lead single from his 2018 album DiCaprio 2. Based on the sheer volume ordered, it seems as if J.I.D made sure all of the contributors involved received one of their own, a testament to his integrity.

At this stage, it's likely that J.I.D's collection will only grow -- especially considering the fact that he's still working on his upcoming album, tentatively titled The Forever Story. Signs are pointing to a release at some point later this year, but should you be impatient you can always revisit some of his re-released oldies, including the incendiary Denzel Curry assisted "Buruuh" right here.