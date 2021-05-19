J.I.D is sitting on one of the year's most anticipated releases, his proper studio follow-up to 2018's DiCaprio 2. Tentatively titled The Forever Story, the Dreamville rapper has been relatively low-key when it comes to the details, though he has hinted at potential collaborations with Smino, Denzel Curry, Buddy,Benny The Butcher, and more. There's also the long-running rumor that the project will be executive produced by No I.D, who recently held it down in the same capacity on Logic's retirement album No Pressure.

Today, J.I.D confirmed that he had touched down in New York, implying that he tends to put in solid work in the Big Apple. "I love New York every time," he writes. "I’m not gone tease bout this album but [mind blown]." Shortly after, he continued to fire off teasers, quoting the immortal words of DJ Khaled with a cryptic "have the _____vocals came in yet?"

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Naturally, his mysterious omission sparked no shortage of fan speculation, with some even wondering whether J.I.D was alluding to Drake himself, the original subject of Khaled's quote. After all, J.I.D and the 6ix God recently connected at the end of April, sparking hope that collaboration was the natural result. Fueling that narrative is another reply from J.I.D, who hinted at the commercial prowess of his unknown associate: "big charts bih."

There are plenty of viable options. Off the top, DaBaby, Lil Baby, and Roddy Ricch come to mind, all of whom would likely sound effective on wax with the Dreamville lyricist. Check out J.I.D's recent teasers below, and sound off if you're excited for The Forever Story -- or whatever it ends up being titled -- when it drops later this year.