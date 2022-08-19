J.I.D Taps His Father, J. Cole, & Ibrahim Hamad For New Single, "2007"

We're a week away from receiving J.I.D's latest effort and his rollout has been a firestorm. We recently received "Dance Now," his collaboration with Kenny Mason, and today (August 19), the Dreamville spitter is back with another art-of-storytelling release, "2007." The Forever Story is shaping up to be a must-hear record as J.I.D's releases have been met with warm receptions. This time, he walks listeners through his story with the help of his father, as well as J. Cole and Dreamville's president, Ibrahim Hamad.

Of his forthcoming album, J.I.D wrote:

“As we draw near to The Forever Story, I wanna give insight on the process of trying to put together a solid body of work. Initially I wanted to create an album that serves as an origin story and speaks to who I am and what I came from. This song has been in the works for 2 years and was supposed to be the outro on the album. Things didn’t work out but this story is too pertinent to the picture we want to paint. This has been the heaviest project for me to make and I take pride in my vulnerability that came in the midst of creation."

Stream "2007" and let us know what you think. The Forever Story arrives on August 26.

Quotable Lyrics

I never dreamt of mumblin' words In front of 100s

Studying play all summer

I hit the league if my growth spurt come in on my mama

2009, bro dropped 'The Warm Up'