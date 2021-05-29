Since 2018, J.I.D. has kept fans waiting for his highly anticipated follow-up to DiCaprio 2, and although the Atlanta rapper's presence was felt all throughout Spillage Village's Spilligion last year, J.I.D's third studio album is more than overdue. Within the last couple of months, the Dreamville artist has been ramping up the "album mode" teasers and even linking up with artists like Drake, and today, J.I.D. comes through with another promising, albeit vague, update on his forthcoming album, The Forever Story.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter to further tease The Forever Story, J.I.D wastes no time in hyping up his forthcoming release. "The Forever story is the one..," the Atlanta artist reveals in a recent tweet. "it's otw soon I been working for years on dis bit...I feel good about my growth."

While J.I.D's tweet doesn't explicitly reveal a release date for The Forever Story, he does promise that it will arrive soon. Calling it "the one," can mean a lot of different things, but the Dreamville artist does confirm that the project will showcase his growth. In another tweet, he writes, "I needed time and space to evolve but #TFS is da origin story."

With the promise that "The Forever Story" is "otw soon," Dreamville and Spillage Village fans will have to wait a little bit longer to listen to J.I.D's highly anticipated third studio album. Stay tuned as details continue to roll in.