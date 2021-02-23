J.I.D. Returns With New Single "Skegee"

J.I.D's The Forever Story, should that indeed be the title of his forthcoming solo album, remains one of the year's more anticipated projects. At least, to those who boast distinguished and respectable tastes. And while details surrounding the potential release date are scarce, it would appear that J.I.D is, at the very least, granting fans something to tide them over. That gift is "Skegee," which arrives complete with a music video filmed in Tuskegee, Alabama.

"Dear everybody who fuck wit my music," he writes, to those whom it concerns. "Thank ya'll n***az for your patience while I finish up the album and shit. We all know black history is every month but I wanted to drop something to highlight this month specifically and also celebrate 500k+ subscribers on YouTube." And while "album soon" could mean damn near anything at this point, "Skegee" is a worthy holdover, highlighting the many different reasons J.I.D. remains such a fan favorite -- including but not exclusive to his storytelling prowess and slick flow, both of which shine throughout.

Check it out for yourself now, and sound off if you're looking forward to The Forever Story.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Way back when I was puttin' on my football cap

This institution came recruitin', lit a root for the stats

They sat me in a room with my dad

And it was cool but when they left I was glad

And my pops was too, he said that's good-ass parenting

Reminding me 'bout that school that did them ni**ga experiments