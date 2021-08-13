J.I.D Returns With "Ambassel"

It's been years since the release of J.I.D's last solo album DiCaprio 2, and while his many contributions to Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 did make the downtime a little less painful, it's reaching a critical point. Luckily, the Atlanta lyricist has returned in the nick of time with "Ambassel," a new single set to be included on the brand new Madden 22 soundtrack.

Once again reuniting with his trusted collaborator Christo, J.I.D immediately gets busy as he kicks up a locked-in flow scheme. While some might find it difficult to keep up, those that tap into his pace will find much clever wordplay and vivid imagery to unpack. At this point, it feels as if J.I.D is simply engaging in warm-up drills before the big game, unscheduled though it may be. Still, the raw talent J.I.D exhibits behind the mic keep even the practice sessions exciting, especially when his bloodlust runs high.

Check out "Ambassel" now, and pray that its arrival means that a J.I.D's next studio album is on the horizon.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Born in the day, the dawn of the dead

I don't see nothing but red

They gather the blankets, the milk, and the bread

I come from the east and I'm traveling west

Got a machete, I chop and I chop

At the neck of the serpent, determine the plot and the threats