J.I.D Recruits Yasiin Bey For "Stars"

Premiere Dreamville artist and Atlanta native J.I.D. is back today with The Forever Story, his third studio album and his first solo project since 2018. The 15-track album is loaded with incredible features from rising artists like Kenny Mason and Baby Tate, Dreamville acts like Ari Lennox and EarthGang, and music industry veterans like Lil Wayne and Johntá Austin.

One song in particular that boasts a great guest appearance from one of Hip-Hop's most respected legends is "Stars," a two-part gem near the end of The Forever Story that features none other than Yasiin Bey.



Terence Rushin/Getty Images

The first half of the track finds J.I.D. reminiscing on his come-up as an aspiring rapper when his bleak financial situation led to him leaning on a girl for housing and moral support. After the song's narrator prefaces that listeners will be treated to "a word from our ancestors," the beat switches to a more grimy instrumental, and that's when Yasiin Bey takes over for a standalone verse.

Check out the visualizer for "Stars" below and let us know in the comments what you think about the Yasiin Bey-assisted track. Also, make sure you give J.I.D's The Forever Story a spin here.

Quotable Lyrics

Gotta know the difference in the stars and the gimmicks

Are you really in it for the arts or the image?

Do you really live it in your heart and spirit?

It's part of all you are, and all you isn't

Trust your vision