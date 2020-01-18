JID, Lute, & 6lack Are "Still Dreamin"

Dreamville's Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 spawned several classic cuts and also garnered three Grammy nominations for "Down Bad," "Middle Child," and the album itself. So, it was only right that the Dreamville squad blessed fans with a deluxe version of the album before the big award ceremony. The Revenge Of The Dreamers Deluxe edition is packed with new music, but the outro "Still Dreaming" stands out as a truly soul-stirring track.

J.I.D, Lute, and 6lack team up for the introspective and mellow outro. Ari Lennox also loans her vocals to the chorus, which is anthemic and gospel-inspired. The hopeful vibes of this song are inspiring and each artist delivers truly contemplative verses. Produced by Supah Mario, "Still Dreamin" features a calming guitar riff that will lull the listener into a state of thoughtful calm.

Quotable Lyrics

But just a little fly, finding smells through a shitty walk of life

Or Walter Payton on the sideline, the pie line is mine

In my mind, I try to see myself through God eyes

Fuck a guideline or tour guide, nobody helped me, but I’m not fine

God got me, but if not, then this nine got me

Nah, Akhi, this bird shit, you pop cocky

I gotta get the mop, they tryna leave the boy sloppy