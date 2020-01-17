J.I.D. Finally Rolls Through In A "Big Black Truck"

By now, the ominous strings of "Big Black Truck" are well known to J.I.D. fans. We've been hearing snippets for months, wondering when the eerie banger was going to drop. Now, with the release of the Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 Deluxe Edition, which feels like a well-developed album in itself, that day has finally come. To no surprise, the Christo produced banger is another strong showing from Atlanta's sharpest lyricist, a testament to his growing confidence and swagger.

"I could make a flash from a little piece of plastic, throw the peace sign, better call the pediatrics," he spits, in the opening bars. "Or read Ecclesiastes, I'm cleaning up the cat fleas, I'm working on my backswing." Before long, he's diving into some alliterative bars, imbuing childhood nursery rhymes with not-so-idle threats. Matched with honed wits, a deep vocabulary, and a mischevious bravado befitting of his East Atlanta come up, J.I.D. is lined up to deliver true greatness this year.

Peep Revenge Of The Dreamers 3: Deluxe Edition right here.

Quotable Lyrics

I could make a flash from a little piece of plastic

Throw the peace sign, better call the pediatrics

Or read Ecclesiastes, I'm cleaning up the cat fleas

I'm working on my backswing, they coming at my back attacking

A tackle, a technical foul, travel

Babbling Babylon, brother, you ready for battle?

And, bitch, your bottom butler buddy getting blacked on

If he act wrong, get your motherfucking strap on