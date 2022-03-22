Atlanta-based rapper J.I.D. officially has his highest-charting song ever with "Enemy," his recent collaboration with rock band Imagine Dragons for Arcane: League of Legends. The track was released nearly six months ago, reaching a new peak on the Billboard Hot 100 this week after it went up four more spots to claim the #8 position. As a result, this is J.I.D.'s first-ever entry into the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10. It's the fifth time Imagine Dragons have a song in the Top 10.

As of this publication, the song has been streamed over 500 million times on Spotify, making J.I.D. one of the current most popular artists on the platform. He presently has over 32 million monthly listeners. Comparatively, J. Cole -- who signed J.I.D. to his Dreamville label years ago -- has 28 million monthly listeners. This is the first time that J.I.D. is out-performing Cole on Spotify.

The boom in J.I.D.'s popularity has also resulted in a successful launch of the rapper's first single of 2022, "Surround Sound" featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate. The song is the latest release from the highly-anticipated new studio album from the Grammy-nominated rapper, The Forever Story.

"All I can do right now is thank God," said J.I.D. the other day on Twitter, seemingly reacting to his recent success.

