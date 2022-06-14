J.I.D. Drops Off "29 (Freestyle)"

Dreamville already came out the gate swinging this year with the release of their D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz mixtape but fans have still been waiting on new music from each member of the camp. EarthGang delivered Ghetto Gods, and now, fans are awaiting the release of J.I.D's next official body of work.

As the anticipation builds for The Forever Story, J.I.D blessed fans with his latest offering, "29 (Freestyle)." Accompanied by a visual that sees J.I.D on a fishing trip, the Atlanta rapper's effortless flow and penmanship take center stage with dashes of humor sprinkled throughout the verse.

It's still unclear when The Forever Story might hit streamers but if "29 (Freestyle)" is any indication of what he has in store, J.I.D won't disappoint.

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

I ride or die, or I’ll die while releasin' the Rondo

I'm qualified, I've never made a dollar off of Spotify

Shit, nah, I'm lyin', probably five

She say my willy really giant, Jiddie Cauley-Stein

