After years of waiting, fans were certainly not disappointed with the release of J.I.D's long-awaited debut album, The Forever Story. The rapper's latest body of work arrived at the tail-end of August, and his promo push has seen him on some of the biggest stages. He performed on the VMAs stage shortly after earning some high praise from DJ Khaled, who released God Did on the same day as The Forever Story.



J.I.D attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images.

As the campaign continues, the rapper came through with an excellent performance for NPR's Tiny Desk series. The rapper came equipped with a full band, including three backup vocalists, a sax player, a trombonist, a trumpet player, a keyboardist, and a drummer. Without a backing track, J.I.D. proves that he can perfectly execute each flow and melody to a T in and out of the studio.

The performance runs for 22-minutes and includes some of the most notable hits out of his catalog, as well as fan favorites off of The Forever Story. The song selection ranged from records off of The Never Story and Dicaprio 2, such as "Never," "Workin Out" and "Off Da Zoinkys," to songs off of The Forever Story like "Surround Sound" and "Sistanem."

J.I.D's NPR Tiny Desk performance is certainly one for the books. Check it out in its entirety below.