J.I.D is easily one of the most exciting artists working right now. Not only is the Dreamville lyricist consistently putting forth compelling verses, but he also appears to understand the value of a full body of work. Though many fans are still eagerly awaiting his next album, rumored to be a collaboration project with producer No I.D, J.I.D took a moment to reflect on one of the major milestones of his career thus far -- the release of his sophomore album DiCaprio 2, released two years ago to this day.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"DiCaprio 2 Turns 2 today this project taught me a lot about myself, also gave me space to becoming the performer I’ve always wanted to be," writes J.I.D, embracing the moment in a heartfelt Instagram post. "We toured 170+ dates in 2019 off of this and the Dreamville project..this next album cycle is very close, it’s also a holiday so I’m very thankful for this body of work and everyone who helped or came to a show, bought Merch, I fuckin love u #TFS incoming."

A promising tidbit indeed, and a welcome reminder that J.I.D. hasn't stopped planning his next endeavor. Though it's likely COVID-19 will prove problematic in many ways, it does bode well that J.I.D. has been taking his time for this go-around, further validation that he understands the nuances of the process. And for anybody who has had the chance of catching him live, rest assured that his live-set is an integral part of the experience. Expect that to be no different upon the release of his third studio album -- whenever the time for its arrival comes.

In the interim, be sure to revisit DiCaprio 2 with your assessment after two wild years. Do you feel the album has aged particularly well?