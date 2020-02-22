When J.I.D. dropped DiCaprio 2 in November 2018, it continued to solidify the Atlanta lyricist as one of the game's best and brightest. At the forefront of the rollout was the project's lead single "151 Rum," a Christo-produced banger that doubled as a clinic for J.I.D's impeccable flow. Now, the single has gone on to mark a major milestone for the Dreamville rapper, securing him his first gold certification as a solo artist; he's no stranger to RIAA glory, having taken home a few gold plaques for Revenge Of The Dreamers 3, "Down Bad," and "Costa Rica."

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Yet a solo plaque hits different. J.I.D. took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone, penning an emotional reflection on the road traveled thus far. "It’s always Lil indicators to let you know u either fucking up or going in the right direction, we working on this album right now so this came in at a fragile time but inspiring nonetheless," he writes. "Me and @tischristo been working on our sound for years and for this to be the official first SOLO song to go gold is crazy. Thank you to my fans, management, label and everyone who has ever shared or listen to this record. Im super appreciative and for now we fina keep working on this new music to fuck y’all up with."

On a more serious note, we hope this fragile time isn't taking too much of a toll on his spirit. It goes without saying that J.I.D. has been killing the game of late, and we look forward to seeing him continue to share his creativity. As long as he doesn't forget to take his time and enjoy the little things life has to offer - he's most certainly earned it. Congrats!