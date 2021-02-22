It's feeling like J.I.D. season is steadily approaching, though no concrete evidence has been put forth confirming such theories. Still, it's been a reasonably fruitful period for fans of the Dreamville lyricist, as he recently uploaded a slew of fan-favorite cuts onto streaming services for the first time. All the while, news of his upcoming album The Forever Story remains eagerly anticipated, and a new clue may very point to a rollout on the horizon.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

As caught by one user on the J.I.D. subreddit, it would appear that the rapper is gearing up to premiere a new single and music video this Tuesday, for a song titled "Skeegee." While little else is known about the actual track, it does seem to indicate that J.I.D is ready to begin the countdown to his DiCaprio 2 follow-up. After all, gone are the days where a new single predates an album's release by months, with more and more artists having adapted to quicker turnaround times once the ball starts rolling.

Should this new "Skeegee" single indeed land on Friday as seemingly confirmed, it should be interesting to see how the rapper's fans mobilize behind it. We recently saw the Atlanta rapper receive three gold plaques from the RIAA, and it would certainly be nice to see his collection grow. Perhaps we'll see his next release take him to even further heights, both creatively and commercially speaking. Keep an eye out for "Skeegee" when it drops this coming Tuesday