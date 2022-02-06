Atlanta natives J.I.D and Lil Yachty linked up, painting vivid pictures of what they're all about on "Van Gogh." Cardo Got Wingz offered one hell of a canvas for the artists to express their creative efforts, and it worked wonders. Fans' only question is when will the song officially drop on streaming.



John Phillips-Pool/Getty Images for MTV

Lil Yachty has been making consistent and commendable progress as a rapper, experimenting with different tones of voice and cadences that have a slightly more serious edge about them. His most recent album, 2020's Lil Boat 3, was home to some very solid verses and displays of growth, landing him a feature on Kanye West's 2021 Donda project.

J.I.D is one of the hottest artists in the game right now, in terms of ability and individuality. He has a tendency to take the alternate approach over simpler steps, oftentimes creating pockets and choosing off-kilter patterns that stand out amongst the crowd. Many people see him as the frontrunner of J. Cole's Dreamville camp, citing his knack for big name features, his talents, and the sales numbers in (friendly) comparison to his teammates. His latest release, DiCaprio 2, received critical acclaim and nearly cracked the top 20 of the Billboard 200.

Both Lil Yachty and J.I.D are hard at work on their newest musical endeavors. The latter announced his upcoming album The Forever Story in January of 2021. As with other Dreamville albums (namely EARTHGANG's Ghetto Gods), the release period was incredibly unsteady, with no specific date in sight for a while. Luckily for J.I.D fans, he released a single in January 2022 titled "Surround Sound," which featured 21 Savage and Yung Baby Tate.

Are you excited for "Van Gogh" to drop on streaming services? We'll be sure to let you know when it does. For now, you can listen below: