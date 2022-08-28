J.I.D & Lil Durk Connect On "The Forever Story" Track, "Bruddanem"

Five years after sharing his debut album, The Never Story, 31-year-old J.I.D has returned this New Music Friday with the project's highly anticipated prequel album, The Forever Story.

The new arrival's tracklist is loaded with 15 songs, including the previously released "Dance Now" featuring Kenny Mason as well as "Surround Sound" in collaboration with 21 Savage and Baby Tate. On top of those noteworthy features, the Atlanta-born entertainer also worked with Chicago's Lil Durk on the eighth title, "Bruddanem."

The joint song was produced by DJ Khalil, TU!, Christo, and Yuli, and finds the two rappers trading verses about how loyal they are to their brothers. "If you my n*gga, you my n*gga then / Twin, thick or thin / I was a kid when my brother went in / Now he lil' brother to man," J.I.D reflects on the first verse.

For his part, Durkio rhymes, "I get rich, you get rich, I got rich, you rich now / F*cked the opps up so bad, they tryna establish a sit-down / But he can't sit, brrah, buddy got hit, brraow."

Prior to The Forever Story's arrival, J.I.D met up with Complex to detail the making of his album – read more about that here, and stream "Bruddanem" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

From the minute I got in trouble

Got a whippin' for nothin', that's somethin' my brother did

I never snitch, I never done no sucker shit

'Cause he'll hush for me if it was him

He'll bust for me if it was him

So you know it's all toes ten

When it come to my bruddanem

I'll whirlwind, spin your block again