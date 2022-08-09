JID & Kenny Mason Impress On "Dance Now" Single

It's about that time for JID to return with brand new heat and he's kicking off the beginning of the week with huge news. The Dreamville standout has been a formidable force in Hip Hop as he helps usher in a new wave of lyricism out of Atlanta, and this evening (August 8), he has shared that his anticipated forthcoming album is on the way.

In a press release, JID & Co. revealed that The Forever Story is already available for pre-order and to celebrate the announcement, we've received a new single, "Dance Now." The music video for the track will arrive Tuesday morning, but for now, the Aviad and Christo-produced single is on all other major streaming platforms. You'll find JID beasting through bars over a beat that will make listeners bounce, and it's poised for any mood as you kick back and listen to the rapper showcase the art of Hip Hop storytelling.

Kenny Mason holds down vocals for the chorus that also reportedly features a look from Foushee, so stream "Dance Now" and check back in the morning when the visual premieres.

Quotable Lyrics

N*gga said that I can't, damn lie

Ain't dappin' no hand, sanitize

We gon' slide on your man, landslide

There's a nine in my pants, hand cocked

You gon' try to recant, you can't now

I could step on the ant, ant pile

I'ma shoot at the ground, dance now