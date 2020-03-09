Those in the know have come to appreciate J.I.D. as one of the game's dynamic voices, a rare sort of artist that continuously pushes himself to evolve. Last we heard from the Atlanta rapper, he was setting fire to the Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 studio sessions -- before that, he dropped off his 2018 album DiCaprio 2, which arrived complete with singles like "151 Rum" and the J. Cole-assisted "Off Deez." Despite having little to no radio momentum, the former recently secured a gold plaque, marking his first as a solo artist. Now, "Off Deez" has followed suit -- another gold for the collection.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Following the exciting news, J.I.D. took to social media to reflect on his latest accomplishment. "We keep pushing all the music forward, this happened cuz of y’all," he wrote, in his Instagram announcement post. "I ain’t been on no big radio run yet, this is real love and foundation, that’s why it’s important, not only to me but music as a whole, this shit represent y’all power."

At this rate, it wouldn't be surprising to see DiCaprio 2 follow suit, another major milestone for the young rapper. Currently working on his next project, it's clear that J.I.D is poised for another solid run this year -- don't expect him to go much longer without making an announcement. In the meantime, go stream that DiCaprio 2 project in its entirety. It only seems to get better with age.