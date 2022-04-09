J.I The Prince Of N.Y Is "Toxic" On New Single

On "Toxic," 20-year-old J.I the Prince of N.Y admits to some of his more toxic traits, including getting drunk and high to avoid feeling what he "doesn't wanna feel no more."

"I hold grudges more than conversations / She know not to hit my phone right now, it's complicated / I'll just hit you when I can / Juggling between hoes we don' have to cancel on those plans / I like a lifestyle she can't understand / Take all the time you need to get ya head right / We keep crashing, I guess I was blinded by these headlights," the "Love Won't Change" artist sings on the chorus.

"'Take all the time you need to get your mind right.' Felt that," one YouTube user wrote in the music video's comment section, sharing their favourite lyrics with other listeners.

What are your favourite bars from J.I the Prince of N.Y's "Toxic"? Sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I pull up in that life then I'm swerving out

I might break your heart in different pieces just to serve 'em out

Yeah, I know I'm evil plus I still got demons she ain't learn about

Trust me you don't want a glimpse of that side