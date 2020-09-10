J.I. The Prince Of NY Finds "Love In The Club"

J.I. solidifies his claim as the prince of New York.

With co-signs from Roddy Ricch and Drake and one of the hottest tapes of the summer, J.I the Prince of NY has made quite a name for himself and he's not even old enough to buy a drink.

While some fans may remember J.I from Jermaine Dupri's reality show The Rap Game, the growth that the young artist has seen since has been exponential. Welcome to GStarr Vol. 1 was J.I's introduction to the world outside his native New York and with it came an expanding sound that added Afrobeats and reggaeton influences to his repertoire.

Now the Crown Heights rapper is back with the visuals for the tape's standout track "Love In the Club". The track has been a fan favourite since J.I first teased it on Instagram back in April and it doesn't seem to have lost any traction. With a breezy beat from producers JabariOnTheBeat & Docondabeat, the track delicately balances J.I's Puerto Rican heritage and New York grit. J.I.'s voice sounds just at home over the sparse dembow rhythm as it does over the melodic trap bangers he first became known for.

Check out J.I.'s video for "Love in the Club" and let us know what you think.