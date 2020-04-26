mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J.I. The Prince Of N.Y. Delivers New Track, "Proud Of Me"

Lynn S.
April 26, 2020 17:30
Proud Of Me
J.I.

J.I., also known as J.I. the Prince of N.Y., came through with a new single, "Proud of Me," and some accompanying visuals.


J.I. the Prince of New York, J.I. The Don, or just plain J.I.—he's a man of many monikers, but don't let the alternating names distract you: J.I. has something to say. The 18-year-old, born Justin Irvin Rivera, hails from—you guessed it—New York City, having gotten his start when he caught the attention of legendary industry player, Jermaine Dupri. He's dropped a handful of singles and a few EPs, including a 3-track project, Barely Famous, in 2017, followed by 2019's Hood Life Krisis Vol. 1 & 2. Now, he's back with a new single, "Proud of Me," along with an accompanying music video.

J.I. tackles all sorts of topics on "Proud of Me," from losing his close friend, to his rise to stardom and wealth, to a lady he's been hesitant to get too close to due to her variety of other suitors. Check out J.I.'s "Proud of Me" single and visuals and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

My dawg just took a risk, he threw his life away
When I got rich, I told that n*gga throw that life away
I hope you proud of me
Got all this pain inside my cup, come take a shot for me
I know you doubted me
I feel no way, just know it's late to say (You proud of me)

