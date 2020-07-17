mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J.I The Prince Of N.Y And Lil Durk Link Up For "Painless"

Keenan Higgins
July 17, 2020 19:28
124 Views
01
0
J.I the Prince of N.YJ.I the Prince of N.Y
J.I the Prince of N.Y

Painless
J.I the Prince of N.Y Feat. Lil Durk

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Fresh off dropping his new EP "Welcome To GStarr Vol. 1," Brooklyn emcee J.I the Prince of N.Y shares a standout track off the project titled "Painless" featuring Chicago's own Lil Durk.


Former The Rap Game contestant J.I the Prince of N.Y has been gaining rave reviews for his new EP Welcome To GStarr Vol. 1, and one of the standout tracks off the project is a song titled "Painless" featuring Chi-Town emcee Lil Durk.

J.I the Prince of N.Y Lil Durk Painless Welcome To GStarr Vol. 1
Image: Brad Barket/Getty Images

Both rappers bring the bravado by the verse, rapping effortlessly about running through women and feeling pain-free about it. Although melodic in tone, the lyrics are pretty wild and veer more towards the vulgar side. However, the way they bounce off each other lyrically is impressive even if offensive at times.

Listen to "Painless" by J.I the Prince of N.Y featuring Lil Durk below, and stream the full Welcome To GStarr Vol. 1 EP right now wherever you bump your music.

Quotable Lyrics:

I was disgusted, I wanted to leave right after I n*tted
F*cked so good, b*tch took my keys, and I'm like, "F*ck it"
When I get high, I'm a lil' too cocky, I text your buddies
She say I'm crazy, I pull out my d*ck and I tell her to s*ck it
I'ma tell you a real-life over street, n***a
I don’t even want anybody ’round me
I don't even argue with no b*tch when I leave my crib
I don’t know when I'ma leave these streets
PTSD, I'm out of my mind
I grip my iron when I'm in my sleep
I don’t trust these n****s, I don't care about nothin'
I don't even trust n****s with the Uber Eats

J.I the Prince of N.Y Lil Durk Music News Welcome To GStarr Vol. 1 collaborations brooklyn Justin Rivera the rap game
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS J.I The Prince Of N.Y And Lil Durk Link Up For "Painless"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject