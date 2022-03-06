J.I Talks His Talk On "I Ain't Gon Lie"

Drill music has evolved and expanded at a geometric rate over the last few years. Pop Smoke, whose life was tragically taken too soon, helped put the current style of New York drill on the map. Artists since, such as Fivio Foreign, have carried the torch and ran full steam ahead towards the progression of the sound. J.I, self-dubbed "Prince Of NY," adds his own unique flare to the drill scene as well.

J.I adds a very crisp and determined vocal ability to the drill community. Oftentimes, singers in Hip Hop only half-sing or don't apply themselves fully, and this couldn't be further from the case here. J.I has great singing talent, and is still young with room to grow. In "I Ain't Gon Lie," J.I covers your average drill topics, but his vocality should continuously help him stand out amongst the rest.

Listen to "I Ain't Gon Lie" below:

Quotable Lyric

My dawg just wanna get high, I told him he poppin too much,

And if you put your money where your mouth is, you wouldn't pop it too much,

If we talking about locations, they never dropped it for us,

And I could give a f*ck if the floor wet, they ain't moppin us up