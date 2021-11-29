mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jhonni Blaze Calls On Trina For "So Into You"

Aron A.
November 29, 2021 12:06
Jhonni Blaze and Trina team up for their new collab, "So Into You."


Cuffing season has arrived, practically, but Jhonni Blaze has a new anthem for all the ladies who are currently dealing with heartbreak. Over the weekend, Blaze dropped off her latest release, "So Into You" ft. Trina. The singer's new release finds her reflecting on getting over her old boo and acknowledging her self-worth. "So far gone, don't be mad when I switch up/ You're no good, you don't know how to love," Jhonni Blaze sings on the record. Trina expounds off of Jhonni Blaze's verse, detailing the love she had for a man that was never reciprocated.

Jhonni Blaze's latest single follows a slew of collabs she's dropped off this year including the Elephant Man-assisted, "Where You From," "Backend Remix" ft. Popp Hunna, and most recently, "Toxic" ft. NLE Choppa.

Quotable Lyrics
Can't believe how I played myself
I'm loving you but you got me on the shelf
Chasin' bitches while I'm beggin' for your time
Textin' me, why you can't get FaceTime?

Jhonni Blaze Trina
