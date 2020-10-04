Jhene Aiko Wants You To "Vote"

ABC's hit show Black-ish will be airing their animated election special tonight which is set to feature appearances from Desus & Mero and direction from Matthew A. Cherry, who was awarded the Academy Award for Best Animated Short for his 2019 film Hair Love.

ABC is pulling out all the stops for the one hour special, even enlisting Jhene Aiko to write a song specifically for the episode.

Over low key downtempo production courtesy of Mity Maose, Aiko employs her beautiful voice to encourage viewers to vote in the upcoming November election.

She puts herself in the shoes of the everywoman, weighing out the real-life challenges of actually getting to the polls: "I ain't got no time, I gotta work/rent is coming up, I need this cash/plus I got a couple terminations in my past/gotta ask my bosses for a day off/but if I do I know might get laid off/I just wanna focus on my vote:

You can give "Vote" a listen below. Will you be tuning in tonight to see what else Black-ish has in store for us?

Quotable Lyrics

I just wanna get to the ballot

I just wanna feel like I'm valid

Put in my vote, I can have it

But that shouldn't feel like magic