Jhene Aiko Shares Updated Holiday Rerelease "Wrap Me Up"

'Tis the season for those holiday releases. We're speeding our way through the month of December, and 2021 for that matter, and each year during the holiday season, our favorite artists share songs to get us into the spirit. Jhené Aiko made her offering this evening (December 13), but she seems to be taking a walk down memory lane with this "new" release.

If "Wrap Me Up" sounds familiar, it should; Aiko first delivered this eight years ago via SoundCloud. In that version, she was accompanied by James Fauntleroy and the arrangement was a tad different, but for the 2021 version, Aiko switches up the production and flies solo. The lyrics are largely the same as Aiko tackles Fauntleroy's parts and belts out how much she wants to be wrapped up in the arms of her lover.

Speaking of romance, Aiko and her beau Big Sean have been laying low in recent months. The pair became staples on social media as they showcased their love, but it seems that they've decided to fall back from displaying their relationship to the public.

Stream "Wrap Me Up" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Every December you’d make sure you’re here

So I pray as soon as I wake

That we spend today up under each other

Cause there’s nothing more I need

Than you here with me, no gift would be better