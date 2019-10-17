Jhene Aiko's been maintaining a low radar except for her recent feature on Summer Walker's debut album Over It. The duo collaborated on the tender threatening single "I'll Kill You" with lyrics that detail just how much love both singers have for a man. Aside from Jhene's latest music moves, she's dropped off a new trio of images on her Instagram that showcases her hot girl ways in a matching two-piece outfit. If anything, the pictures make it clear that Jhene is not pregnant with Big Sean's baby as some social media users assumed.

The posts pulled in all kinds of positive responses from fans with some commenting on Jhene's flawless complexion, something the "Triggered" singer has previously opened up about when sharing her beauty routine. Jhene recently became the global ambassador for Kat Von D Beauty’s True Portrait Foundation, marking the first make-up collaboration for the singer.

"I love the brand. It was like a no brainer to work with them. I love that they're cruelty-free, and they’re Vegan," Jhene told BET. "Kat Von D Beauty has a wide variety of models and representation. They celebrate all different types of women.” Aside from her beauty practices, Jhene told the publication other ways she maintains self-care. “I take naps, even if it’s for 20 minutes, it really makes a difference in my mood. I drink lots of water, exercise probably like once or twice a week, and just breathing mindfully throughout the day," she said.