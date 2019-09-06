While Labour Day weekend is long over, there seems to be a group of people who are just getting over the weekend's festivities after having a family and friends BBQ bash. Jhene Aiko recently shared a string of images on Instagram from her weekend events where she attended a function that welcomed Kehlani and her daughter Adeya, Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean and more.

In the image below, you can see baby Adeya and Jhene sharing a moment as Adeya seems curious about the singer's accessories. Other images posted to the "Sativa" singer's feed sees a group shot of her, Big Sean and some homies.

Jhene and Big Sean broke up earlier in the year but it's obvious that they still have a lot of love for each other - something that will never go away.

"You are so special. To me. To the world," Jhene penned to Big Sean. "While we're both still on this planet I just want to say... I love you beyond measure. Even tho I get big mad and u trigger the fuck out of me. U make me feel. And I appreciate that.