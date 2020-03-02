Jhene Aiko season is approaching soon as she gets ready to release her forthcoming project, Chilombo. She’s been teasing the project over the past few months, recently releasing the video for “Pu$$y Fairy (OTW).” With the project due out next week, the singer is getting ready to embark on a North American tour in support of the project. Kicking off in Boston on May 1st, she’ll be hitting cities across Canada and America. The tour concludes in the Caribbean on June 27th at the Saint Kitts Music Festival. She’ll also be touching the road in cities like New York, Toronto, Houston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Vancouver and more.

Peep the dates below.

May-1 / Boston, MA / Orpheum Theatre

May-2 / New York, NY/ Radio City Music Hall

May-3 / Washington, DC / Echostage

May-5 / Norfolk, VA / The NorVa

May-6 / Richmond, VA / The National

May-8 / Los Angeles, CA / Lovers & Friends Music Festival *

May-9 / Los Angeles, CA / Lovers & Friends Music Festival *

May-11 / Nashville, TN / Marathon Music Works

May-13 / Atlanta, GA / Fox Theatre

May-14 / Orlando, FL / Hard Rock Live

May-15 / Gulf Shores, AL / Hangout Festival *

May-17 / Miami, FL / The Fillmore

May-19 / New Orleans, LA / The Orpheum Theater

May-20 / Houston, TX / Revention Music Center

May-22 / Dallas, TX / The Bomb Factory

May-23 / Austin, TX / ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May-24 / San Antonio, TX / Tobin Center

May-26 / Denver, CO / Mission Ballroom

May-29 / Phoenix, AZ / Marquee Theatre

May-30 / Las Vegas, NV / The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Jun-1 / Los Angeles, CA / Greek Theatre

Jun-5 / Vancouver, BC / Malkin Bowl

Jun-6 / Seattle, WA / Marymoor Park

Jun-8 / Portland, OR / Roseland Ballroom

Jun-11 / San Francisco, CA / The Warfield

Jun-16 / St Paul, MN / Myth Live

Jun-17 / Chicago, IL / The Chicago Theatre

Jun-18 / Detroit, MI / The Masonic

Jun-20 / Philadelphia, PA / Franklin Music Hall

Jun-21 / Toronto, ON / Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Jun-24 / Raleigh, NC / The Ritz

Jun-25 / Charlotte, NC / The Fillmore

Jun-27 / Saint Kitts / St. Kitts Music Festival *