Fresh off of sharing the “CHILOMBO” tracklist, Jhene Aiko plots out her spring and summer tour.
Jhene Aiko season is approaching soon as she gets ready to release her forthcoming project, Chilombo. She’s been teasing the project over the past few months, recently releasing the video for “Pu$$y Fairy (OTW).” With the project due out next week, the singer is getting ready to embark on a North American tour in support of the project. Kicking off in Boston on May 1st, she’ll be hitting cities across Canada and America. The tour concludes in the Caribbean on June 27th at the Saint Kitts Music Festival. She’ll also be touching the road in cities like New York, Toronto, Houston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Vancouver and more.
Peep the dates below.
May-1 / Boston, MA / Orpheum Theatre
May-2 / New York, NY/ Radio City Music Hall
May-3 / Washington, DC / Echostage
May-5 / Norfolk, VA / The NorVa
May-6 / Richmond, VA / The National
May-8 / Los Angeles, CA / Lovers & Friends Music Festival *
May-9 / Los Angeles, CA / Lovers & Friends Music Festival *
May-11 / Nashville, TN / Marathon Music Works
May-13 / Atlanta, GA / Fox Theatre
May-14 / Orlando, FL / Hard Rock Live
May-15 / Gulf Shores, AL / Hangout Festival *
May-17 / Miami, FL / The Fillmore
May-19 / New Orleans, LA / The Orpheum Theater
May-20 / Houston, TX / Revention Music Center
May-22 / Dallas, TX / The Bomb Factory
May-23 / Austin, TX / ACL Live at the Moody Theater
May-24 / San Antonio, TX / Tobin Center
May-26 / Denver, CO / Mission Ballroom
May-29 / Phoenix, AZ / Marquee Theatre
May-30 / Las Vegas, NV / The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
Jun-1 / Los Angeles, CA / Greek Theatre
Jun-5 / Vancouver, BC / Malkin Bowl
Jun-6 / Seattle, WA / Marymoor Park
Jun-8 / Portland, OR / Roseland Ballroom
Jun-11 / San Francisco, CA / The Warfield
Jun-16 / St Paul, MN / Myth Live
Jun-17 / Chicago, IL / The Chicago Theatre
Jun-18 / Detroit, MI / The Masonic
Jun-20 / Philadelphia, PA / Franklin Music Hall
Jun-21 / Toronto, ON / Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Jun-24 / Raleigh, NC / The Ritz
Jun-25 / Charlotte, NC / The Fillmore
Jun-27 / Saint Kitts / St. Kitts Music Festival *