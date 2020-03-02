Jhene Aiko season is approaching soon as she gets ready to release her forthcoming project, Chilombo. She’s been teasing the project over the past few months, recently releasing the video for “Pu$$y Fairy (OTW).” With the project due out next week, the singer is getting ready to embark on a North American tour in support of the project. Kicking off in Boston on May 1st, she’ll be hitting cities across Canada and America. The tour concludes in the Caribbean on June 27th at the Saint Kitts Music Festival. She’ll also be touching the road in cities like New York, Toronto, Houston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Vancouver and more.

Peep the dates below.

May-1 / Boston, MA / Orpheum Theatre 
May-2 / New York, NY/ Radio City Music Hall        
May-3 / Washington, DC / Echostage       
May-5 / Norfolk, VA / The NorVa               
May-6 / Richmond, VA / The National      
May-8 / Los Angeles, CA / Lovers & Friends Music Festival * 
May-9 / Los Angeles, CA / Lovers & Friends Music Festival * 
May-11 / Nashville, TN / Marathon Music Works               
May-13 / Atlanta, GA / Fox Theatre          
May-14 / Orlando, FL / Hard Rock Live     
May-15 / Gulf Shores, AL / Hangout Festival *
May-17 / Miami, FL / The Fillmore            
May-19 / New Orleans, LA / The Orpheum Theater            
May-20 / Houston, TX / Revention Music Center 
May-22 / Dallas, TX / The Bomb Factory 
May-23 / Austin, TX / ACL Live at the Moody Theater       
May-24 / San Antonio, TX / Tobin Center               
May-26 / Denver, CO / Mission Ballroom               
May-29 / Phoenix, AZ / Marquee Theatre              
May-30 / Las Vegas, NV / The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan          
Jun-1 / Los Angeles, CA / Greek Theatre 
Jun-5 / Vancouver, BC / Malkin Bowl        
Jun-6 / Seattle, WA / Marymoor Park       
Jun-8 / Portland, OR / Roseland Ballroom              
Jun-11 / San Francisco, CA / The Warfield              
Jun-16 / St Paul, MN / Myth Live                
Jun-17 / Chicago, IL / The Chicago Theatre             
Jun-18 / Detroit, MI / The Masonic           
Jun-20 / Philadelphia, PA / Franklin Music Hall     
Jun-21 / Toronto, ON / Queen Elizabeth Theatre 
Jun-24 / Raleigh, NC / The Ritz  
Jun-25 / Charlotte, NC / The Fillmore       
Jun-27 / Saint Kitts / St. Kitts Music Festival *