Jhene Aiko & Ty Dolla $ign Have Fun On "Party For Me"

Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign don't want you to mour when they're gone. Instead, they want you to party hard. "Party For Me" is the final track on Aiko's new album Chilombo. The project takes listeners on a journey through a ton of emotions before capping off the project with this banger. Ty Dolla $ign hasn't delivered a bad feature since he started his spirited feature run years ago. Together, Jhene and Ty combine to create a chill party track.

Somehow, the thought of partying when someone is gone doesn't sound as somber as it does while writing it out. The beat really picks up the energy. Produced by LEJKEYS, the "Party For Me" instrumental makes use of double-time drums and mystical synth cords to create a track you could dance to. Chilombo is filled with dope tracks, but "Party For Me" stands out for its energy and theme.

Quotable Lyrics

Blue cups only, call up all the homies

You could come, too, even if you didn't know me

It's a celebration, I finally made it

Time to get wasted, go 'head, get faded, yeah

Go 'head, pour that sake (Sake), right in front of 'Sace ('Sace)

I'm up here chillin' with Miyagi (Yeah, yeah)

Got my grandpa Teddy right here beside me (What up)

