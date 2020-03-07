Jhene Aiko & Ab-Soul Reunite For "One Way St"

Jhene Aiko's Chilombo is a journey. The lengthy project, titled after her last name, takes listeners through a whirlwind of emotions. Jhene's honey-sweet vocals ooze out from behind gorgeous production. "One Way St" featuring Ab-Soul puts those beautiful vocals on display in a more hip-hop environment. Soul and Jhene have worked together many times before, and their energy is once again well matched on "One Way St."

Produced by Julian-Quán Việt Lê, "One Way St" mixes hip-hop drums with airy synths and bells to create a magical instrumental that evolves the longer you listen to the song. The beat goes through a metamorphosis before it ends, giving the track a heavy experimental vibe before everything is said and done.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm feelin' strangely sane today

I am amazed, I'm brave today

I rearranged my brain today

I rearranged my ways

Going the wrong way on a one-way street, yeah

Going the wrong way on a one-way street, ah