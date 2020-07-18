Jhené Aiko Tries To Make Sense Of The Moment On "Summer 2020"

Jhené Aiko gets topical on "Summer 2020," the newest single off the deluxe edition of Chilombo. The dreamy songstress dropped of Chilombo (Deluxe) on Friday, and the already lengthy album got nine new additions, rounding off to a whopping 29 tracks in total. The deluxe includes some appearances from some pretty big namess, as well. Among these guest appearances are artists like Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, and Kehlani, all but one of which hopped on a remix of one of the original tracks. However, Jhené also delivered some solo joints, including the closing track, "Summer 2020."

On "Summer 2020," Jhené sings about her lovesickness amid the madness going on in the world right now, what with the COVID-19 pandemic and the new attention given to pervasive racial injustice. "Times are changing, strangers getting stranger," she sings. "Generations faced with genocide, damn." While Jhené grapples with the heaviness and devastation of these times, she's reminded of her love, and seeks comfort in their closeness: "Try to make my way through pain and anger/Then I look into my baby's eyes."

With the release of Chilombo (Deluxe), Jhené also dropped off some sunny visuals for "Summer 2020." Check out the music video for "Summer 2020" below and let us know what you think of the track.

Quotable Lyrics

And I feel like sometimes I cry

'Cause I feel so good to be alive

When I fall in line with my divine

I can see inside the sun shines more