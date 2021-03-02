Ahead of this month's upcoming 63rd annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony, the Recording Academy is revealing some more details for what to expect at the preceding Premiere Ceremony. Set to take place on Sunday, March 14th at 12 pm ahead of the annual GRAMMY telecast later in the day, the Premiere Ceremony will be hosted by the Los Angeles bred songstress Jhené Aiko, and feature performances by current nominees Burna Boy, singer-songwriter Poppy, and more.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The event is planned to kick off with a tribute performance in celebration of Marvin Gaye's iconic 1971 track "Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)." The tribute will feature an all-nominee ensemble performance. The event will stream live internationally on the awards website here.

Burna Boy, who is nominated for Best Global Music Album, is set to hit the stage during the ceremony to perform, standing as the only rap act. XXL Freshman Chika is set to present some of the first GRAMMY Awards of the day at the event as well.



Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media

Nominees for this year's GRAMMY awards include Beyoncé, who received the most with nine, followed by Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift with six each. Megan thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Freddie Gibbs, and Nas all received nominations in major categories for this year's ceremony.

Now infamously, Superbowl Halftime headliner The Weeknd, did not receive any nominations at this year's ceremony despite having an irrefutably colossal year musically. The show is set to air on Sunday, March 14th at 8 pm. Let us know down in the comments if you'll be tuning in.