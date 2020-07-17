Jhené Aiko Taps Chris Brown & Snoop Dogg For The Remix Of "Tryna Smoke" Off "Chilombo (Deluxe)"

The deluxe edition of Jhené Aiko's most recent album, the well-received Chilombo, finally arrived on Friday, and the feature-heavy collection of new tracks is a mixed bag of remixes and brand new beats. Among the nine new additions are some appearances from the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Kehlani—who replaces H.E.R. on the remix of "B.S."—Jhené's sister Mila J, and more. Joining Jhené on the remix of "Tryna Smoke," which appears on the original version of the album with some help from Michahfonecheck, is both Chris Brown and Snoop Dogg. On the remix, the R&B crooner and west coast rapper serve freshen up the laid back stoner's anthem and help breathe some new life into it.

Check out the Breezy and Snoop-assisted remix of "Tryna Smoke" below and let us know what you think. Don't forget to give the deluxe edition of Chilombo a look, as well, which can be found here.

Quotable Lyrics

Take my hand, follow me, and I'll give you what you need, girl

Life is tough, take a puff, open up, see the world

See it through my eyes, looking down as I fly high

Flying no lower in the sky rise, I'm up in the clouds with the wi-fi