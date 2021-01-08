Jhené Aiko has been laying relatively-low in the latter half of quarantine after the release of her well-received third studio album Chilombo with appearances from Nas, Ty Dolla Sign, Future, John Legend, Miguel, and H.E.R., before following up with the deluxe last summer that featured more guest vocals from Kehlani, her sister Mila J, and more. She received three nominations for the project at the upcoming 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, and quietly guest-starred in the music video for her duet with Big Sean and Ty Dolla Sign "Body Language" at the end of 2020. The typically modest singer turned heads when she debuted a look from Beyoncé's new Ivy Park collection via Instagram.

"extra small," she wrote on the picture, referring to her petite frame standing at just about 5-feet. In the photo the 32-year-old donned a hoodie mini-dress from the collection, posing for a mirror picture flaunting her toned legs. "Such a natural beauty," said one commenter with heart-eye emojis. "'Listen Beyoncé said Ivy Park is for everybody!" said another, referring to the flattering-fit of the dress despite Aiko's small frame.

The fit the "Triggered" crooner rocked in the snap comes from Beyoncé's latest collection for her IVY Park athleisure line in collaboration with Adidas. Check out some more pieces from the collection below.