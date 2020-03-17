Monday marked the 32nd birthday for Jhené Aiko and social media was flooded with loving messages from the singer's family, friends, and fans. Jhené's boyfriend Big Sean took a moment to show love to her over on Instagram as he shared a series of photos. "Happy 3.16 Queen @jheneaiko," the rapper penned in the caption. "Always proud but never surprised cause I know how great you are at everything you do. Even tho we gotta be inside n quarantine, you even make that sound good. I Love you from da past life to the next. 32 the Magic year, I’m a lucky ass n*gga."



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

Over on her page, Jhené wanted to celebrate her birthday with the world by posting a handful of pictures of her as a little girl. "32 years 💙 thank you all for the birthday wishes!!" she wrote. "Be well... take it easy 🙏🏼 (swipe to see me lookin like a monchichi 😂)." Plenty of her famous friends blessed her comment section with birthday wishes and remarks about how adorable she was as a little kid.

In another post, Jhené shared, "Happy 3:16 ✨ a time to sit still... take deep breaths and reflect... hanking the rain knowing the sun will shine again... thanking the storm before the calm 💙sending any and everyone reading this ALL the LOVE and PEACE of mind 💙 preparing some mantras and sound healing videos for you asap 🙏🏼 be safe. stay calm. you are protected. love u ✨." Check out photos of little Jhené Aiko below.