Jhené Aiko celebrates 32 years around the sun, so she decided to gives fans a look at her younger years with a few throwback photos.
Monday marked the 32nd birthday for Jhené Aiko and social media was flooded with loving messages from the singer's family, friends, and fans. Jhené's boyfriend Big Sean took a moment to show love to her over on Instagram as he shared a series of photos. "Happy 3.16 Queen @jheneaiko," the rapper penned in the caption. "Always proud but never surprised cause I know how great you are at everything you do. Even tho we gotta be inside n quarantine, you even make that sound good. I Love you from da past life to the next. 32 the Magic year, I’m a lucky ass n*gga."
Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images
Over on her page, Jhené wanted to celebrate her birthday with the world by posting a handful of pictures of her as a little girl. "32 years 💙 thank you all for the birthday wishes!!" she wrote. "Be well... take it easy 🙏🏼 (swipe to see me lookin like a monchichi 😂)." Plenty of her famous friends blessed her comment section with birthday wishes and remarks about how adorable she was as a little kid.
In another post, Jhené shared, "Happy 3:16 ✨ a time to sit still... take deep breaths and reflect... hanking the rain knowing the sun will shine again... thanking the storm before the calm 💙sending any and everyone reading this ALL the LOVE and PEACE of mind 💙 preparing some mantras and sound healing videos for you asap 🙏🏼 be safe. stay calm. you are protected. love u ✨." Check out photos of little Jhené Aiko below.