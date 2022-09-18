On September 22, 2017, Jhené Aiko released her sophomore album, Trip. Equipped with 22 records, the project consisted of features from esteemed artists like Brandy, Big Sean, Swae Lee, and others. Yesterday (September 17), the album added another platinum certification to the songstress' belt.

In order to receive such an honorable recognition, one's project must surpass one million U.S. sales. This is Jhené's second time earning a prestigious achievement, as her 2020 album Chilombo also went platinum.

Trip was described as "an epic, psychedelic journey beyond the boundaries of R&B." Throughout its entirety, Jhené talked about falling in and out love, experiencing the death of a loved one, and navigating life despite its hardships.

During an interview with Billboard, when asked what she wanted fans to take away from the project, she said, "...not to feel alone in any of the pain or stress they’re going through. I feel like a lot of people are afraid to talk about those things that make them sad or the things they’re scared of, or the mistakes that they’ve made."

In other news regarding the 34-year-old, despite being in her third trimester, she took the stage at the Greek Theatre and performed some of her greatest hits. Videos from her set quickly made their way onto social media, where fans described her concert as "magical." The rhythmic melodies combined with the green screen effects behind her greatly mesmerized the crowd.

Check out some of the clips from her performance below.

